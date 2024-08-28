Simmons Bank Sells 703 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simmons Bank cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.49. 130,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

