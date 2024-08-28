Simmons Bank Sells 726 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. 2,684,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

