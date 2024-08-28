Simmons Bank Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,275,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,439. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

