Simmons Bank Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.18. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
