Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $158.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $166.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,667. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

