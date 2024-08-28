Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ MAXI opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

