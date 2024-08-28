SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $681,647.44

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $694.81 million and approximately $681,647.44 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,895.19 or 1.00228869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057321 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.55717124 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $1,024,015.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.