Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Declares Dividend of $4.09

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 4.0862 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance
Shares of SHKLY remained flat at $116.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sinotruk has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $140.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57.
About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
