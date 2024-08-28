Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Declares Dividend of $4.09

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 4.0862 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

Shares of SHKLY remained flat at $116.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sinotruk has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $140.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57.

Get Sinotruk (Hong Kong) alerts:

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.