SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.88.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

