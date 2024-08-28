SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.70. 1,156,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,618. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

