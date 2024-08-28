SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,420. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.58 and a 200 day moving average of $343.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

