SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.41. 2,828,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,464. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

