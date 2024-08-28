SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $197.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,171. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

