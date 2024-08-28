SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 34,373 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,373 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NEE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.64. 5,288,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

