SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.62. Approximately 89,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,737,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

