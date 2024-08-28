Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,315,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,706,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

