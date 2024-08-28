Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 1.0% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. 587,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,174. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $176.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

