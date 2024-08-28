Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

XOM stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $459.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.