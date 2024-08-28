Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 174 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,780. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.