Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 2.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.01 and last traded at $112.32. Approximately 2,058,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,675,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 608.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 46.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 42.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

