SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 2,936,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.