SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.50. 3,188,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

