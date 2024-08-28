Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 58,376 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,973.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

