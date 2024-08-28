SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $28.77

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $30.99. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 1,006,966 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

