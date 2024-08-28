Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHOB stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

