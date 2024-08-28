SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $87,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upped their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

