Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Update

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPKL remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Spark I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

