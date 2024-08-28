SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,131 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CWB opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

