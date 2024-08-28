SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.73

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 1008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 291,842 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,264,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

