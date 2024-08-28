SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $233.39. 4,430,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

