SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.89

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 31156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPBO. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,586 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 127,353 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.