SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lowered by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 708,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.