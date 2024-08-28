SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.37% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

VLU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.52. 3,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99. The company has a market capitalization of $359.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $181.10.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

