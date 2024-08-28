SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $559.38. 519,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,409. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.