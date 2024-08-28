Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$787,235.93 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.39. 50,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,446. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.28. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9961832 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

