Splash Beverage Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 13.1 %

SBEV stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.30. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,185 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.