SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,373,000 after purchasing an additional 492,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,962,000 after purchasing an additional 691,894 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,083,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

