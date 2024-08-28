Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COPJ opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Akamai: AI Tailwinds Drive Edge Computing and Security Growth
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- DoorDash Stock Sprints Higher on EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.