Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPJ opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Get Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.