SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. 566,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,715. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.