St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.30. 882,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.09. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

