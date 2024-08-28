St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 6,045 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.29. 1,067,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

