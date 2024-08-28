Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 813,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

