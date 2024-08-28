Stash Investments LLC Acquires 10,834 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stash Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 40.2% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.93. 2,261,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.88. The company has a market capitalization of $415.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

