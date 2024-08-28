State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Insulet by 159.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,631 shares of company stock worth $2,039,316. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded up $13.62 on Tuesday, reaching $194.31. 129,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,763. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

