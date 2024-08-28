State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

