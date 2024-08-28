State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

