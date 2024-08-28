State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

