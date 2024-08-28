State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,359,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,203 shares of company stock worth $9,598,253 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.36.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

FSLR opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

