State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,000,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

