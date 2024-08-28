State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 109,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 48,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.66.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

